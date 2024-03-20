×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Talks Between Amit Shah, Raj Thackeray Positive, Picture Will be Clear in Few Days: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said the talks between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were positive, and the picture would be clear in the next few days.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the talks between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were positive, and the picture would be clear in the next few days.

Thackeray met Shah in Delhi on Tuesday, in an indication that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

Advertisement

Responding to questions related to the meeting between the two leaders, Fadnavis said, "Raj Thackeray met Amit Shah in Delhi. It would be premature to comment on it immediately. The picture will be clear in the next few days, and we will brief you in detail." Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar has said the party will contest the Lok Sabha elections on the instructions of Raj Thackeray. "We are waiting for his return to Mumbai," he said.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena when it was undivided and led by his cousin, and founded MNS in 2006.

Advertisement

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS is likely be given one seat to contest from Mumbai.

On the seat-sharing formula of the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance) for the key Lok Sabha seats like Baramati (Pune district) and Madha (Solapur district), Fadnavis said, "Be it Baramati or Madha, everyone aims to win the seats and make Narendra Modi the prime minister again." The name of Sunetra Pawar, wife of state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also heads the NCP, is expected to be finalised against incumbent Supriya Sule belonging to the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). However, some local leaders from the BJP allies have expressed their opposition to Pawar's candidature.

Advertisement

Former minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil from Indapur tehsil in Pune district also made it clear that leaders from the ruling allies should not make any personal remarks. He also met Fadnavis and other BJP leaders in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"I met BJP leaders and shared the views of my supporters. We had a detailed discussion. We will wait for the party's response to our feedback," he told reporters here.

Advertisement

For decades, there has been a political rivalry between the Patil family from Indapur and the Pawar family of Baramati. However, after a split in the NCP, a significant chunk of MLAs swore allegiance to Ajit Pawar. Patil contested the Indapur assembly seat in 2014 and 2019, but failed to win against NCP's Datta Bharane, who is part of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two Minors Held For Throw

a minute ago
Election Commision

Elections 2024

a minute ago
Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

2 minutes ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

2 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

3 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

3 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

4 minutes ago
SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

4 minutes ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

5 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

6 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

7 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

8 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

8 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

8 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

10 minutes ago
hardik pandya dialouge went viral

Rohit snubs MI session

11 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo