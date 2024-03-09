×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's MNM Joins DMK-led Alliance, Bags One Seat for 2025 Rajya Sabha Polls

Kamal Haasan made his political debut in 2018, by launching his own party Makkal Needhi Maiam

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party founded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, has decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party founded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, has decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party founded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, has decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election and instead support the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan announced his support and campaign efforts for the DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The DMK, however, has been offered one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls to MNM in exchange of campaigning for the party.

"Me and my party are not contesting in this election. But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for position, this is for the Nation," said Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan made his political debut in 2018, by launching his own party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

His party contested in 37 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and lost. Makkal Needhi Maiam's vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was 3.72%.

Haasan unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election from Coimbatore South and lost to BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan by a narrow margin of 1728 votes.

Meanwhile the DMK has almost sealed off all it alliances for the Lok Sabha Polls. The party has allotted two seats each to the Communist Party of India and CPIM, as well as one each to the Indian Union Muslim League and the Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has also been allotted two seats. It is expected that the seat sharing arrangement with the Congress will be sealed by Saturday evening.

In 2019 the DMK alliance won 38 of the 39 seats and the INDIA bloc will be hoping for a repeat performance this time as well. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

