Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party founded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, has decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party founded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, has decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election and instead support the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan announced his support and campaign efforts for the DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

"Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting (the Lok Sabha elections), the party will support and campaign. One seat for MNM in Rajya Sabha (in 2025)," says the party's general secretary Arunachalam after meeting with DMK. https://t.co/tI0idTdf4g pic.twitter.com/Zlp8EsrL1K — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

The DMK, however, has been offered one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls to MNM in exchange of campaigning for the party.

Advertisement

#WATCH | MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan with Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the DMK office in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Gfin9RjsJo — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

"Me and my party are not contesting in this election. But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for position, this is for the Nation," said Kamal Haasan.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan made his political debut in 2018, by launching his own party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Kamal Haasan says, "My party and I are not contesting this election. But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for a position, this is for the nation." pic.twitter.com/s8uqdxaJC7 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

His party contested in 37 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and lost. Makkal Needhi Maiam's vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was 3.72%.

Haasan unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election from Coimbatore South and lost to BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan by a narrow margin of 1728 votes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile the DMK has almost sealed off all it alliances for the Lok Sabha Polls. The party has allotted two seats each to the Communist Party of India and CPIM, as well as one each to the Indian Union Muslim League and the Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has also been allotted two seats. It is expected that the seat sharing arrangement with the Congress will be sealed by Saturday evening.

In 2019 the DMK alliance won 38 of the 39 seats and the INDIA bloc will be hoping for a repeat performance this time as well.