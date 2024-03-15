Advertisement

Kanniyakumari: Addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari on Friday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while the BJP has development initiatives to showcase to people, the opposition INDI alliance, however, only has ‘scams’. He went on to detail such scams saying the 'list is big'.

Modi said the DMK and Congress wanted to come to power to 'loot' people and alleged that the DMK was the 'biggest beneficiary' of the 2G Spectrum scam.

Advertisement

“DMK-Congress' INDI alliance can never make Tamil Nadu a developed state as its history is of scams and corruption,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | During a public rally in Kanniyakumari, PM Modi says, "...The workers of DMK and Congress only know how to cheat and insult women. The people of Tamil Nadu know how the workers of DMK behaved with former state CM J Jayalalithaa...They do politics in the name of women.… pic.twitter.com/LdtJgN5PVc — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Targeting Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, he alleged the DMK has hatred towards the country, its culture and heritage and that the Dravidian party is an enemy of Tamil Nadu's future and its culture.

“DMK is the enemy of the future and the culture of Tamil Nadu. Before the Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, I came to Tamil Nadu and visited the prominent temples in the state. But the DMK govt tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. On this Supreme Court had to reprimand the Tamil Nadu govt...They also didn't like the installation of the Sengol in the new parliament...It is our govt which cleared the way for the Jallikattu,” PM Modi said.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | DMK was against the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. They hate Indian culture and heritage...DMK even boycotted the installation of holy Sengol at the new Parliament, they have stooped to the level of abuses. They are bringing disgrace to the rich culture and… pic.twitter.com/PHwnT1WNnn — Republic (@republic) March 15, 2024

PM Modi added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected those who dreamt of breaking the country and that Tamil Nadu will also do the same.

Advertisement

He alleged the DMK and Congress were anti-women and they only fooled and insulted women.

PM Modi further said people knew how the DMK treated late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and added that such a culture continued even today and crimes against women were on the rise in the state.

Advertisement

“The workers of DMK and Congress only know how to cheat and insult women. The people of Tamil Nadu know how the workers of DMK behaved with former state CM J Jayalalithaa...They do politics in the name of women. DMK leaders also questioned our move to bring the Women's Reservation Bill,” he said.

#WATCH | "DMK-Congress' INDI alliance can never make Tamil Nadu a developed state as its history is of scams and corruption...," says PM Modi during a public rally in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/mcKvjA8QkO — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

He reiterated his party's allegation that the state 'banned' the broadcast of the recent Ayodhya temple event.

#WATCH | During a public rally in Kanniyakumari, PM Modi says, "BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu this time will shatter the arrogance of the DMK-Congress INDI alliance." pic.twitter.com/KeRiA8lbzP — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Modi said the Central government was 'fast tracking' many initiatives for the Kanyakumari district, adding, “BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu this time will shatter the arrogance of the DMK-Congress INDI alliance.”