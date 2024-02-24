The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is heating up as these two prominent parties gear up for what promises to be a fiercely contested battle. | Image: Republic

Amaravati: The teaser for the mega Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena joint political meeting was revealed on social media on Friday. The video which was released on TDP’s X handle said, “Telugu Desam & Jana Sena to hold a massive public meeting at Tadepalligudem on February 28 to oust the undemocratic YSR Congress government in the state. Let's bend the necks of the dictator who is stifling democracy!”

The TDP, led by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has long been a major player in Andhra Pradesh politics. With a strong focus on development and welfare programs, the TDP has garnered significant support over the years. The party's teaser hints at a continuation of their pro-development agenda, promising to bring about positive change and progress for the state. On the other hand, Janasena, founded by popular actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, has been gaining momentum with its message of social justice and accountability in governance. The party's teaser is filled with imagery of empowerment and change, signaling its intent to challenge the status quo and offer a fresh alternative to the voters.

The release of these teasers marks the beginning of what is sure to be an intense and closely watched electoral battle. Both parties are expected to unveil their full-fledged election campaigns in the coming weeks, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown in the Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic World TDP national spokesperson Jyotsana Garu delves into the finer details of the alliance and how it will play an important role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

What does this political teaser mean?

TDP-JSP will hold a joint public meeting on February 28 that Andhra Pradesh has never witnessed before. This will be a joint public meeting to be conducted on a grand scale that the state has never witnessed before.

With this political teaser, speculations are that TDP and Janasena will be together for Lok Sabha elections. Are there no plans of alliance with NDA?

We are fighting against Jagan Mohan Reddy. Our fight is on and whosoever is coming with us to join the fight. We will accept NDA with open arms but for now that doesn't look like the situation. So, we have to go forward with what's in our hand.

Will this political teaser have any impact on the upcoming campaign?

Absolutely, we are very confident that the upcoming win will be of the TDP-JSP alliance and Babu Garu’s vision will be implemented in the upcoming days across Andhra. This meeting will hold significance across Andhra Pradesh and will be the biggest meeting forever and the stepping stone for the success that is awaiting us the coming elections.

Talking about the mega launch of the alliance, TDP state unit Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said, "The joint public meeting will be conducted by Telugu Desam and Janasena parties on February 28th on a grand scale that the state has never witnessed before." Addressing the media after the internal meeting of TDP and Janasena at Novotel Hotel in Vijayawada, K Atchannaidu said that a committee, comprising 6 members from TDP and 6 from Janasena, will take care of the preparations for the grand public meeting in Tadepalligudem Assembly Constituency. This teaser is sending a lot of waves across Andhra Pradesh and the massive political movie will be more enthralling. This has nothing to do with NDA and TDP alliance. The talks of alliance is going on but nothing is concrete yet. TDP and Janasena have strong alliance and that is what our focus is. We don't want to confuse voters with talking about NDA."