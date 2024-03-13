Advertisement

Amaravati: With both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls round the corner in Andhra Pradesh, things are heating up as several were injured following violent clashes between the YSRCP and TDP workers in Narasaraopet town on Tuesday evening. Both TDP and YSRCP party workers pelted stones and bottles at each other as TDP candidate Chadalavada Aravinda Babu was visiting the ward. After a heated verbal exchange between both parties, the ruling YSRCP party workers allegedly attacked the TDP workers and leaders, injuring Babu as well.

Several TDP workers were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. Soon after TDP workers took to the streets to condemn the alleged attack on its party workers.

#WATCH | Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh: Several were injured in the clashes between TDP and YSRCP worked in Narasaraopet town on Tuesday evening. TDP and YSRCP workers hurled stones and bottles at each other when TDP candidate Chadalavada Aravinda Babu and party members were visiting… pic.twitter.com/kgBRMg84U4 — ANI (@ANI)

Andhra Pradesh NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state polls following a marathon discussion on Monday, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats. Under the deal, Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced after the meeting.

Senior BJP leader and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat went into a huddle with TDP supremo Naidu and JanaSena chief Kalyan in Amaravati to finalise seat-sharing for the upcoming Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

"In Amaravati today, the BJP, TDP and JSP (Janasena) forged a formidable seat-sharing formula. With this significant step, the people of Andhra Pradesh now stand on the threshold of reclaiming our state and paving the way for a brighter future. I humbly call upon my people of Andhra Pradesh to shower their blessings upon this alliance, and grant us a historic mandate to serve them," said Naidu in a post on X.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats. JanaSena was initially supposed to contest 24 assembly and three Lok Sabha seats, but in the seat-sharing formula it got 21 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, after the TDP joined the NDA alliance recently.

The 2024 polls will be the first time the three parties are contesting the polls together. Back in 2014, when TDP and BJP fought the polls together, JanaSena was their outside ally.

The TDP and JanaSena have announced the names of 100 candidates already, and Naidu said the respective parties will name other candidates soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

