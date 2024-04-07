×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Andhra Pradesh Election: TDP Woos Voters with Promise of Cheaper, Better Liquor

"We will reduce prices of commodities," may be the standard refrain of every political party fighting an election. However, in Andhra Pradesh, opposition TDP is wooing the avid booze lover with the promise of better quality spirit at reduced prices, if voted to power.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections
TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Every political party running for office may have as their standard response, "We will lower commodity prices." But in Andhra Pradesh, the opposition TDP is courting booze lovers by promising better spirits at lower costs if they win the election.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are scheduled in the southern state on May 13.

Advertisement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) the main opposition, is also accusing the YSRCP Government of setting excessively high prices that do not align with the quality of the liquor.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu consistently emphasizes, among others, the issue during his campaign, alleging that the state has been supplying poor quality liquor while profiting immensely from 'inflated' prices, running to thousands of crores of rupees.

Advertisement

According to reports, the state government netted nearly Rs 24,000 crore through excise revenue in 2022-23 against over Rs 17,000 crore in 2019-20. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was voted to power in 2019.

Liquor is sold through government-owned outlets in the state.

Advertisement

Naidu also lashes out at the Chief Minister saying he had gone back on his poll promise of banning liquor if voted to power in 2019 assembly elections.

"Prices of all commodities have gone up exorbitantly including liquor rates which are flying. Our younger brothers cheer when I mention liquor. They want the prices of liquor to be reduced. It is Jagan Mohan Reddy who increased the price from Rs 60 (for a nip) to Rs 200 and pocketed Rs 100," he alleged, amid cheers from the crowd.

Advertisement

Jagan is spoiling the health of our people by supplying "cheap quality" booze, he alleges in his poll-related engagements.

"I am telling you, after 40 days (of TDP forming the government), not only for quality liquor, we take the responsibility for reducing prices," he promised at a recent rally in Kuppam from where he is contesting the polls.

Advertisement

Similarly, Pawan Kalyan founder of Janasena, an NDA constituent along with TDP asked if the state should implement total prohibition or not. When the public responded in the negative he said health problems would arise if people consume the liquor supplied by the YRCP government.

Jagan has 'looted' Rs 40,000 crore through liquor sales, the actor-politician alleged in a meeting at Pithapuram from where is testing his political career.

Advertisement

The Janasena leader questioned why digital payments are not accepted in liquor shops for all transactions across the country.

"Where is the money going....about 74 per cent of the total liquor sold is being supplied by just 16 companies," he charged, adding some of them are owned by YSRCP leaders.

Advertisement

He claimed that a national health survey said that people of the state have suffered the most due to liver diseases because of "poor quality alcohol." Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari had earlier demanded an inquiry into the liquor business in the state. 

(Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Nawada

PM Modi in Bihar

a few seconds ago
Hair Care Routine For Thin Hair

Hair Care For Thin Hair

3 minutes ago
BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP Slams Cong

3 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square Box Office

12 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

13 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

19 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli on his ton vs RR

26 minutes ago
LSG vs GT in match 21 of Tata IPL 2024

IPL: LSG vs GT preview

27 minutes ago
Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Regrets Baby

31 minutes ago
Wardrobe Basics To Look Summer Ready

Summer Wardrobe Basics

34 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Sangakkara applauds Jos

44 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth-Aditi's Wedding

an hour ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan Viral Photo

an hour ago
bengaluru

Dry Days in Delhi

an hour ago
Maidaan

Films Releasing This Week

an hour ago
The Rock's hilarious reaction after Roman Reigns Spear

Reigns Spears Rock

an hour ago
TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

TDP VowsAffordable Liquor

an hour ago
Representative

Tech sector support

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World13 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News14 hours ago

  4. AI Scam: Man Posing As Cop Dupes Woman Of Rs 1 Lakh In Mumbai

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shoot Of Historical Drama Chhaava In Wai

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo