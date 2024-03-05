English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Telangana Is Called the 'Gateway for South India’: PM Modi While Launching Projects in the State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in Sangareddy and said that Telangana can be called the ‘Gateway for South India’

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in Sangareddy and said that Telangana can be called the ‘Gateway for South India’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in Sangareddy and said that Telangana can be called the ‘Gateway for South India’ | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: While addressing the people of Telangana during his visit to the state on Tuesday for the inauguration of several development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the people of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in Sangareddy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and said that Telangana can be called the ‘Gateway for South India’. “Work is being done on the electrification of railways. 6 news stations have also been made,” he said. “These developments will have a spillover effect on the economy of Telangana and the surrounding regions,” he added.

Advertisement

Stating that he will return the love of the people of the state in the form of telangana's development, PM Modi said, “Development of Telangana is Modi's guarantee. Today, for the second consecutive day, I am in Telangana. The more enthusiasm I see for BJP among the people of Telangana, the more my faith is increasing. I consider your affection and your love for the development of Telangana. I will return it in double the amount.”

“Telangana is called the 'Gateway for South India'. Work is being done on the electrification of railways. Six new stations have also been made. These developments will have a spillover effect on the economy of Telangana and the surrounding regions,” he added, reminding the crowd that Telugus are proud to call themselves Hindustanis.

Advertisement

Stressing on the developmental projects inaugurated in the state, PM Modi said, “Today, Telangana has got a huge gift in the aviation sector. Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) has been established at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad today. This will be the first of its kind aviation centre in the country which is built on such modern standards. From this centre, Hyderabad and Telangana will get a new identity. This will open new avenues for the youth of Telangana in the aviation sector, this will provide a platform for research and skill development to aviation startups in the country, and will provide a strong base.”

Advertisement

He also dedicated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre to the nation. Later in the day, he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 in Odisha.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on Mar 8

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo