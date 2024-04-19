Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay had to face a harrowing time to reach the polling booth and cast his vote. After landing in Chennai earlier in the day, the actor-turned-politician swiftly made his way to the polling station. However, his arrival was met with a frenzy of media and fans, making it challenging for him to navigate through the crowd.

In a video circulating online, Vijay can be seen struggling amidst the throng, with police officials eventually stepping in to assist him.

#LokasabhaElection2024



Scenes when #Vijay arrives to cast his vote today!



pic.twitter.com/9unRQPTzhH — MovieCrow (@MovieCrow)

Another video captured him inside the polling booth, being surrounded by a swarm of media. The spotlight was on Vijay, especially since his recent announcement in February about entering politics. He made it clear that he would prioritise his political career over his acting career, marking a significant shift in his professional path.

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay Eyes 2026 Assembly Elections

Eyeing electoral success in the 2026 Assembly elections when the term of the incumbent DMK government ends, top Tamil star Vijay,in Friday, announced the launch of his political party, claiming people of Tamil Nadu were “yearning” for a change.

The 49-year-old actor had announced the launch of his party “Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam,” even as he expressed concern over the current political situation that was fraught with “administrative deterioration,” corruption and “divisive politics,” that impeded unity.

Speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, such as the late veterans M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Vijayakant.

Vijay would be the president of the party, which he said would face the 2026 Assembly polls. It would not support anybody in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“People of Tamil Nadu are yearning for a political movement that would pave the way for a selfless, transparent, visionary and efficient administration that is free of corruption, and caste and religious differences,” he said.