Updated April 5th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

'The Last Decade Was Just a Trailer': PM Modi Vows Development | 10 Points

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, the PM said that due to big scams and loot of Congress, the economy of India collapsed and its reputation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Churu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 5, addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, the Prime Minister said that due to big scams and loot of Congress, the economy of India collapsed and its reputation declined. He further highlighted the developments made in the last 10 years under the BJP-led party.

Here are top quotes by PM Modi in Churu:

"Today the whole world is surprised as to how India is developing so fast. The world does not know that the soil of India is something different. Whatever we decide, we are able to achieve it. In the last 10 years, you have seen the country changing. Do you remember how bad the condition of the country was 10 years ago? Due to the big scams and loot of Congress, the economy had collapsed and India's reputation in the world was declining..."

 "We worked honestly. When a big crisis like COVID came, the world started thinking that India would be ruined and it would also ruin the world. But in this crisis, we Indians made our country the 5th largest economy in the world..."

"I want to tell you that all we've done (developments work) till now, is just a trailer. These days, when we go to big hotels to eat food, they first bring a few appetizers...so what Modi has done (till now) is an appetizer. We have to take the country forward..."

"BJP definitely does what it says. Unlike other parties, BJP does not just release a manifesto, we come up with 'Sankalp Patra'. Most of the resolutions we mentioned in 2019's Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled..."

"Cong, INDIA bloc have their own interests; they have nothing to do with welfare of poor, Dalit and underprivileged."

"People of 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' are not holding poll rallies, they are holding rallies to save the corrupt."

 

