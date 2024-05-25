Advertisement

Kolkata: As Tamluk witnessed deadly clashes, BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Saturday lost his cool after TMC supporters called him "thief" and shouted 'Go Back' slogans, local media reported. Abhijit was gheraoed by TMC supporters for the second time as he was visiting poll booths. Although he maintained his calm for the first time, when he was confronted again, an agitated Abhijeet was heard saying, "If you protest, your bones will be broken."

Leading up to the polls, the former Calcutta High Court judge has been involved in a prolonged war of words with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While Mamata had questioned Abhijit's integrity when he was the judge, the BJP candidate's recent remarks against the Bengal CM landed him in trouble. He was barred from campaigning for 24 hours.

On the day of polling, Abhijit faced angry protests from TMC supporters. At around 7 am, TMC supporters shouted, 'Chor, Chor' as Abhijit was visiting a booth. However, Abhijit was left agitated in the face of protests for the second time at around 11 am. When he was asked by reporters, he said that he had rushed to spot and had informed the Quick Response Team after he got reports of TMC interference from the booth.

As the central forces were seen driving away the unruly mob, Abhijit told local reporters, "No one can dare to protest against me. If they will protest, their bones will be broken." Abhijit was asked why there were so many protests against him.

