Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai dismissed the rumour on Tuesday that he could be the next prominent face in the party to quit and join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and said that leaders of the BJP only makes such claims when it's ‘worried’ or 'anxious.'

Addressing the reporters, the Congress leader, who has been fielded for the third time against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, said, "It seems those in the BJP are not getting enough work these days and have nothing else to involve themselves with. It is only when they get worried or anxious that they make such claims."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, he also shared a video clip on his official X handle and added, "This is a party that, by way of habit, picks on leaders in the Opposition and tries to dent their political and social image as well as standing. We are all Congress workers and will forever remain so."

He reaffirmed his commitment to victory for the Opposition bloc—INDIA—in the Lok Sabha elections and ousting the ruling BJP from the state, saying, "Today, we visited Lord Krishna's birthplace, Mathura and I prayed that our alliance (INDIA) gather more strength going into the Lok Sabha elections and prevail over the BJP-led NDA. We are devotees of Lord Shiva and his blessings are with us. We will make sure that the BJP is removed from Uttar Pradesh."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Rai said the 'challenges' the country was faced with and pledging an 'honest' government at the Centre, if the Opposition alliance was elected.

Rai, who also held a rally in Mathura during the day, said, "I hope the country will be rid of those bringing harm to the country and its people, pushing our youth into unemployment while leaving middle-class households grappling with runaway inflation. Corruption is on the rise, farmers are distressed, and labourers and women are facing severe hardships. I can say without a shadow of a doubt that this government will go and a clean and honest INDIA regime will take shape."

Advertisement

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the 2024 general elections. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

The most populous state, which sends the most members to the Lower House of Parliament, at 80, will poll across all seven phases. The polling in the ancient pilgrimage town of Varanasi will take place in the 7th and final phase on June 1.