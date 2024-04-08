CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura. | Image:ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Congress, accusing it of starving the poor and feeding biryani to terrorists whereas the Modi government has been providing free ration to over 80 crore poor people for the past four years.

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Adityanath praised the development schemes of Modi government and the works done by BJP government in the state.

Targeting the Congress, he said, "During its government (UPA regime), there were no policies, leaders, or decisions, but in the Modi government, there is no shortage of schemes for the poor.”

“Imposing curfew is part of Congress’ DNA. It would starve the poor but feed biryani to terrorists, whereas under PM Modi, free ration to 80 crore poor people has been provided for the past four years.”

He also accused the Congress of questioning the ‘history’ of the country and said the party considered Lord Ram and Lord Krishna as imaginary figures.

“Congress couldn’t get the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya. They used to say that Ram didn’t even exist. Next to Bharatpur are Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Govardhan. Still, the Congress says that Lord Krishna never existed. Congress questions our history and heritage,” he said.

Adityanath was in Bharatpur on Sunday to campaign for BJP candidate Ramswaroop Koli.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan would be conducted in 2 phases, the Election Commission of India announced. The polling would be held on April 19 and April 26 and the counting of votes will be done on June 4.