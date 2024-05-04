Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism, saying “This is new Bharat that responds by surgical and airstrikes, referring to Balakot strike.

While addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Palamu, PM Modi trained guns at Congress and accused them of being scared of Pakistan.

Referring to BJP's victory in the last two general elections, the PM said that now the time has changed and so are the situations. He said earlier Congress used to cry due to Pakistan’s fear and now Pakistan is crying. He also emphasised the power of single vote.

Surgical and Balakote Strikes Shook Pakistan: PM Modi

The PM asserted his government’s surgical and air strikes had shaken Pakistan. He said,” One vote of yours gave me so much power that I said 'Enough is enough' as soon as I came... This is New India, 'Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai'... The surgical and the Balakote strikes shook Pakistan... There was a time when after a terror attack, the weak Congress government used to cry all over the world. Now Pakistan is crying all over the world and is shouting 'Bachao, Bachao'...”

While referring to Rahul Gandhi without naming him, PM Modi said that now Pakistan leaders are hoping that Congress’ 'Shehzada' becomes the prime minister of India.

“Leaders in Pakistan are praying that Congress' Shehzada becomes the PM. But the strong India only wants a strong government now…,"he added.

PM Modi’s remarks came days after Hussain, Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister, shared Rahul Gandhi's speech targetting the BJP and PM Modi with the caption “Rahul on fire.”

He also targeted the Congress government over its inability to deal with terror while in power. He said that the erstwhile Congress govt used to send love letters to Pakistan despite its attempts of spreading terror in India.

The PM said, "In the Congress government, there used to be bomb blasts, terrorists used to fire bullets and the government used to send them love letters. They had 'Aman ki Aas'. Pakistan used to send more terrorists than love letters…”

No Blot of Corruption on Me: PM Modi

“There is no blot of corruption on me in the past 25 years as chief minister and prime minister. I don't own a home or even a bicycle... but corrupt JMM and Congress leaders amassed huge wealth for their children,” he added.