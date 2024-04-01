Advertisement

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted on the electoral bonds issue for the first time on Sunday. While speaking to a Tamil news channel, the prime minister denied that the electoral bonds system caused a setback to the ruling government. Rather, it is due to the electoral bond system put in by his government that the election funding sources and beneficiaries could be found out, he said. He believes that it wasn’t possible before 2014, the year he got elected as Prime Minister of India for the first term.

If a (money) trail is available today, it is because of the presence of electoral bonds, PM Modi reportedly said. No agency can tell about the source of funding and their beneficiaries for the polls before 2014, the year he came to power.

Advertisement

"Those Dancing Over It Are Going To Repent": PM Modi on Electoral Bonds

PM Modi did not mince words while talking about the electoral bonds. "Tell me, what have we done that I should see the electoral bonds as a setback?” counter-questioned PM Modi the interviewer on Tamil channel Thanthi TV.

Advertisement

“I firmly believe that those dancing over it (the electoral bonds data), and taking pride in it are going to repent," he said.

"No system is perfect. There can be shortcomings which could be improved upon," said PM Modi. He also spoke about the state of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language.

Advertisement

'I don’t work only to win elections': PM Modi

"Just because I am a politician, does not mean I work only to win elections,” said PM Modi. The prime minister went on to speak about the state of Tamil Nadu. "Tamil Nadu has huge potential which must not be wasted," he said.

Advertisement

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre - connects different sections of society and represents the aspirations of people, said PM Modi. Referring to the current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in in Tamil Nadu, the PM emphasised that the votes that the BJP will receive in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the state will “not be anti-DMK but pro-BJP”.

"People have witnessed the work we have done over the past 10 years. Tamil Nadu has decided that this time it will be the BJP-NDA," said the prime minister, while adding that the BJP worked for Tamil Nadu even when the party did not have a single municipal candidate in the state. The PM went on to praise Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai for his work for the party and the state.

Advertisement

"Viksit Bharat means that every corner of the country should be a recipient of development. I believe that Tamil Nadu has the potential to become the driving force behind our dream of a Viksit Bharat," said PM Modi.

What are Electoral Bonds?

Electoral Bonds were introduced in 2017 as a mode of funding for political parties in India. On February 15, the Supreme Court of India declared the electoral bonds as unconstitutional.

The interview to the news channel was the first time that PM Modi expressed his opinion on the electoral bonds case.