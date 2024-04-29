Advertisement

Bagalkote: In midst of the big fat election season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who enjoys massive following on social media, tore into the opposition for misusing technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, to make tampered videos in his voice.

Addressing a public meeting in Bagalkote, the Prime Minister said, “I have been working on social media. In the world, those who have the most followers on social media, Modi is one of the top among them. I have utilised it positively to connect to the society. But those who have lost the elections, these people are making fake videos and using AI they are creating videos in my voice.”

He appealed to social media users to report such fake videos surfacing out in open. “I appeal to you to report such things wherever you see them, they will be taught a lesson. In the Madhya Pradesh elections, such things were run in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan that he had to file a complaint for the same,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi corners INDI alliance over Amit Shah fake video row: "Those people, who have already lost the elections, are now making fake videos by misusing technology"



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk#LokSabhaElections2024 #PMNarendraModi… pic.twitter.com/E5Fqn6TL37 — Republic (@republic)

Amit Shah Fake Video Case

PM Modi's heated remark on fake videos came after a tampered video circulated on social media showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocating for the abolition of reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

🚨ब्रेकिंग



अमित शाह का चुनावी भाषण तेजी से हुआ वायरल जिसमें, बोल रहे है कि अगर बीजेपी की सरकार अगर पुनः बनी तो OBC और SC/St आरक्षण खत्म कर दिया जाएगा l pic.twitter.com/5NzajLCgLd — Jharkhand Congress (@INCJharkhand)

In response to the concerns raised by the ruling BJP, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday. The Hyderabad Cyber Department also booked the social media handlers who shared the distorted statement of Shah.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said the video in focus has been tailored to misrepresent Shah's remarks on the issue of reservation for Muslims in Telangana.

"Congress is spreading an edited video which is completely fake and has the potential to cause large-scale violence. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about removing the unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims, on the basis of religion, after reducing the share of SCs/STs and OBCs. This fake video has been posted by several Congress spokespersons. They must be prepared for legal consequences," Malviya said.

