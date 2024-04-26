Timely CPR by Bengaluru Doctor Saves Life of Woman Voter at Polling Booth

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Dr. Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad, a nephrologist and transplant physician from Bengaluru, jumped into action to save the life of a woman who collapsed at a polling booth on Friday. The incident unfolded as Dr. Prasad, like many other citizens, was waiting in line to cast his vote for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Suddenly, a woman nearby fainted.

Dr. Prasad wasted no time assessing the situation. Recognizing the gravity of the moment, he sprang into action, swiftly performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman who had suffered a cardiac arrest. With his expertise and timely intervention, the woman regained a pulse, experiencing a return of spontaneous circulation within minutes.

Sharing a poignant snapshot of the dramatic moment, Dr. Prasad took to social media to recount the harrowing experience. He shared a photo of the woman collapsed on the ground, juxtaposed with a heartwarming video capturing her awakening and being assisted onto a stretcher.

As I was waiting in queue....one lady had syncope and cardiac arrest in front of me

There was no pulse and I started immediate CPR ... luckily she got ROSC within minutes #LokSabhaElections2024 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @Lolita_TNIE @chetanabelagere https://t.co/NFN5GVWaaR pic.twitter.com/azcH4Su2aD — Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad (మోడి కుటుంబం) (@thisis_drgsp)

The heroic act didn't go unnoticed, as social media users flooded the comments section with messages of gratitude and admiration for Dr. Prasad's bravery and quick response.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with Karnataka witnessing polling in 14 constituencies as part of the second phase.

(With inputs from PTI)