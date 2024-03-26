×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

TMC Approaches EC After BJP Takes ‘Outsider’ Jibe At Mamata Banerjee

The TMC swiftly condemned Ghosh's remarks, asserting that such comments epitomize the "DNA of the saffron camp," a clear jab at the BJP.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
TMC Approaches EC After BJP Takes ‘Outsider’ Jibe At Mamata Banerjee | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: A controversy has ignited in West Bengal after a purported video clip surfaced, capturing senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh mocking the family background of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the video, Ghosh can be heard mocking Banerjee's lineage, prompting a swift response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC condemns Ghosh’s remarks 

The TMC swiftly condemned Ghosh's remarks, asserting that such comments epitomize the "DNA of the saffron camp," a clear jab at the BJP. Sharing the video clip on social media, the TMC called for action against Ghosh, although the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

The former West Bengal BJP president, presently contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, mocked TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)".

"When she goes to Goa, she says she is the daughter of Goa. In Tripura, she says she is the daughter of Tripura. First, let her clarify...," he said.

Ghosh, the sitting MP from the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat, was referring to the TMC's 2021 poll slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai".

The TMC is approaching the Election Commission against the BJP leader for his comment.

West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja demanded an apology from Ghosh and said the comments reflect the "DNA of the saffron camp".

"He should immediately tender his apology. The comments reflect the DNA of the saffron camp, which smacks of the misogynistic mindset of the BJP. The EC must take note of it," she said.

"@DilipGhoshBJP is a disgrace in the name of political leadership! From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Smt. @MamataOfficial, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy," the TMC posted on X.

The party also said, "One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has zero respect for the women of Bengal, whether it be the revered goddess of Hinduism or the only woman Chief Minister of India." The TMC had fanned the 'Bengali pride' by coming up with a poll slogan, "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai" and has created a poll narrative of sub-nationalism to counter BJP's identity politics in the 2021 assembly polls.

The "insider-outsider" debate in West Bengal gained strength before the assembly polls with the ruling TMC embracing Bengali sub-nationalism as its main poll plank to counter the rise of the BJP's Hindutva narrative in the state and has branded it as a “party of outsiders”

With PTI inputs

