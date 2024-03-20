Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday shared a controversial clip featuring a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA distributing cash in public ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Seeking Election Commission's action against TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty, Adhikari highlighted that distributing cash in public has violated its Model Code of Conduct.

With the announcement of Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission on March 16, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced across the country.

The MCC provision prohibits showcasing of money power in the public space by any politcal party during the election time. Such rules are framed to provide level-playing field to all political parties.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Adhikari wrote, “I urge ECI to kindly take cognizance of the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Pandabeswar TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty and initiate appropriate action against him for distributing cash in public.”

He also shared a video clip of the incident where the TMC MLA is seen distributing cash among the public outside a religious place.