On Way Back From Rally, TMC MP Sougata Ray’s SUV Hit by Mini-truck in Kolkata | Image: PTI

Kolkata: It was a close shave for Trinamool’s Dum Dum Lok Sabha candidate and sitting MP Saugata Roy as the SUV he was travelling in was hit by a mini-truck at Sodepur on Sodepur-Barasat Road in Kolkata. The truck driver has been arrested and the offending vehicle has been seized by the police.

According to sources, the mishap was reported at Sodepur HB Town More at around 7.30pm on Saturday while the three-time MP was on his way back home after completing a campaign rally from Muragacha to Sodepur.

VIDEO | Vehicle of TMC leader Saugata Roy's convoy meets with an accident in North 24 Parganas. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/VXoMvZUqOm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2024

Police said the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into Roy’s SUV. The impact of the collision was such that a portion of the SUV was damaged. However, Roy and others present inside the vehicle escaped unhurt.

The Khardah Police made the arrest based on Roy’s complaint of reckless driving with police.

