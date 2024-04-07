×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

On Way Back From Rally, TMC MP Saugata Roy’s SUV Hit by Mini-Truck in Kolkata

According to sources, the mishap was reported at Sodepur HB Town More at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
On Way Back From Rally, TMC MP Sougata Ray's SUV Hit by Mini-truck in Kolkata
On Way Back From Rally, TMC MP Sougata Ray’s SUV Hit by Mini-truck in Kolkata | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kolkata: It was a close shave for Trinamool’s Dum Dum Lok Sabha candidate and sitting MP Saugata Roy as the SUV he was travelling in was hit by a mini-truck at Sodepur on Sodepur-Barasat Road in Kolkata. The truck driver has been arrested and the offending vehicle has been seized by the police.

According to sources, the mishap was reported at Sodepur HB Town More at around 7.30pm on Saturday while the three-time MP was on his way back home after completing a campaign rally from Muragacha to Sodepur.

Police said the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into Roy’s SUV. The impact of the collision was such that a portion of the SUV was damaged. However, Roy and others present inside the vehicle escaped unhurt.

The Khardah Police made the arrest based on Roy’s complaint of reckless driving with police.
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

