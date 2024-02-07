English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

‘Triple Talaq in Bihar’: Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Takes Jibe At Nitish Kumar

After the about-turn by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when he allied with the BJP again, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has remarked on him.

Shweta Parande
Acharya Pramod Krishnam and Nitish Kumar
Acharya Pramod Krishnam takes a jibe at Nitish Kumar | Image:Acharya Pramod Krishnam X and PTI
Bihar PoliticsNitish Kumar is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar again - for the seventh time - and this time, with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The political scenario in Bihar changed again when two days ago, Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and decided to go with the BJP.

The about-turn by Nitish Kumar, even as seat-sharing talks were on for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, is being talked about in not just Bihar politics but also the nation.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, known for his quirky remarks on the nation’s political scenario, has taken a jibe at the Janata Dal (United) leader.

What did Acharya Pramod Krishnam say about Nitish Kumar?

Acharya Pramod Krishnam tweeted in Hindi on X, while tagging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: “तीन “तलाक़” तो ख़त्म हो गया था, फिर “बिहार” में कैसे हो गया. @NitishKumar .” (Triple Talaq is invalid now. How come it happened in Bihar?)

The reference could be not just to the recent ditch by Nitish Kumar but also to the multiple times the Bihar CM has switched sides in politics over the last 10 years.

Triple Talaq is illegal in India and was declared unconstitutional on August 22, 2017, by the Supreme Court of India. Under the Muslim Law, Triple Talaq allowed for instant divorce by a Muslim man with his wife, by saying ‘Talaq’ thrice and not necessarily with the wife’s consent.

Mahagathbandhan broken in Bihar

Until January 26, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) ruled in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan consisted of a coalition between Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and the Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation - CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM).

In the Mahagathbandhan government, Nitish Kumar was the Chief Minister of Bihar, while Tejashwi Yadav was the Deputy Chief Minister. The ruling coalition government came together ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar in 2015.

In the new scenario ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Nitish Kumar will be Bihar CM, while the BJP is likely to get two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Top comments

User| 11 days ago

talaq thrice*

