Updated March 8th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Uddhav Thackeray Invites Nitin Gadkari to Join Aghadi; Fadnavis Reacts

Thackeray stated, "Nitin Ji, leave BJP, resign, keep standing, we will make you win from Maha Vikas Aghadi. Show the water of Maharashtra.”

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday extended an open invitation to Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). This comes following Nitin Gadkari’s omission from the BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates. Speaking at a rally on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray had said Nitin Gadkari should show "Maharashtra's mettle" and resign instead of "bowing before Delhi". "We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate," Uddhav Thackeray said. Addressing Gadkari directly, Thackeray declared, "Nitin Ji, leave BJP, resign, keep standing, we will make you win from Maha Vikas Aghadi. Show the water of Maharashtra.”

Highlighting the historical significance of Maharashtra's resilience, Thackeray emphasized, “Jai Shri Ram is the slogan; we are also devotees of Shri Ram. At that time, no one from the Bharatiya Janata Party was even ready to walk on the streets. Then their chest was full of fear. From the time when no one knew the name of Narendra Modi, we carried the flag of Hindutva and went several times ahead of the BJP in the state.”

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis comes down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray 

Coming down heavily on Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis likened the offer to someone from the street proposing to make the President of the United States, portraying it as an amusing analogy. 

Fadnavis said Union minister Nitin Gadkari's name would be the first in the list of BJP candidates once the ruling alliance in the state finalizes its seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections.

Thackeray’s own party in shambles: Fadnavis 

The BJP leader further said that Uddhav Thackeray's own party was in shambles, adding, “The chief of such a party giving an offer to a national-level leader like Gadkari ji is akin to a small-time person offering someone the post of US President.”

Published March 8th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

