Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Under 'Mazboot Modi Sarkar', Terrorists Killed on Their Own Turf: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the "weak" Congress governments in the past failed to strengthen border infrastructure.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature
Under 'Mazboot Modi Sarkar', Terrorists Killed on Their Own Turf: PM Modi | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rishikesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the "weak" Congress governments in the past failed to strengthen border infrastructure while under the "strong" BJP-led government, security forces were eliminating terrorists on their own turf.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of having a stable government.

"Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf," the prime minister said.

"A strong BJP government had the courage to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir after seven decades, make a law against triple talaq, give reservation to women in legislatures, and implement one rank, one pension," he added.

He said the "weak" Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure.

Now, roads and tunnels are being built along the borders, Modi said.

The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting the country and their anger against him was at its height.

He also asked the people of Uttarakhand to give a befitting reply to the Congress for talking about eliminating "Shakti" which is symbolised by the revered goddesses of Uttarakhand -- Maa Dhari Devi and Jwalpa Devi.

Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats and the voting will be held in a single phase on April 19. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Whatsapp logo