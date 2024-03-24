×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Union Minister General VK Singh to Not Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

BJP MP and Union Minister General VK Singh on Sunday announced that he will not contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
BJP MP and Union Minister VK Singh
BJP MP and Union Minister VK Singh announced that he will not contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections | Image:PTI/ File Photo
General VK Singh to Not Contest Lok Sabha Elections: BJP MP and Union Minister General VK Singh on Sunday announced that he will not contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections amid speculations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may field a new face from his Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency. VK Singh, who is serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, is currently the BJP MP from the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat. He said he will keep serving the nation, but in a new role. 

VK Singh, who is the incumbent BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on Sunday took to X, to announce his decision. He said that he will not contest the 2024 elections and he wants to take his energy and time in new directions.

Singh wrote on X, saying, “I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city. In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country and Ghaziabad as well as from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me.”

“With these feelings, I have made a difficult, but thoughtful decision. I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way,” he stated.
 

He further added, “I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being your companions on this journey. Your love, support and faith have always inspired me. Going forward, I will continue my service towards the country and all the citizens, just in a new form.”

Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

