General VK Singh to Not Contest Lok Sabha Elections: BJP MP and Union Minister General VK Singh on Sunday announced that he will not contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections amid speculations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may field a new face from his Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency. VK Singh, who is serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, is currently the BJP MP from the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat. He said he will keep serving the nation, but in a new role.

VK Singh, who is the incumbent BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on Sunday took to X, to announce his decision. He said that he will not contest the 2024 elections and he wants to take his energy and time in new directions.

VK Singh thanked people for support

Singh wrote on X, saying, “I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city. In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country and Ghaziabad as well as from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me.”

“With these feelings, I have made a difficult, but thoughtful decision. I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way,” he stated.



मैंने सैनिक के रूप में इस राष्ट्र की सेवा में अपना सारा जीवन समर्पित किया है। पिछले 10 वर्षों से, मैंने गाजियाबाद को एक विश्व स्तरीय शहर बनाने के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए अथक परिश्रम किया है। इस यात्रा में, देश और गाजियाबाद के नागरिकों के साथ-साथ भाजपा के सदस्यों का जो विश्वास और… — Gen VK Singh(MODI KA PARIWAR) (@Gen_VKSingh)

He further added, “I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being your companions on this journey. Your love, support and faith have always inspired me. Going forward, I will continue my service towards the country and all the citizens, just in a new form.”

General VK Singh (Retd) took charge as the minister of state civil aviation in 2021. He is also the minister of state for the transport ministry since 2019. In the first term of the Modi government, he served as the minister of state for external affairs. He was the 23rd chief of the Army Staff and after his retirement joined the BJP in 2014.