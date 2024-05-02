UP CM Yogi Flays Congress for Coining Term 'Hindu Terrorism to Insult Hindus'

Advertisement

Solapur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, flayed the Congress for coining the term 'Hindu terrorism.' The CM said the term was coined to 'insult Hindus.'

Yogi said the same while addressing a public rally. He said, “This is the same Congress, which gave the word 'Hindu terrorism' to insult Hindus. Is Hindu a terrorist? What had happened to the Congress people; during the UPA government, they had given the word 'Hindu terrorism,' who was the then Home Minister of the nation, remember? His family members might have come today with their bloody palms among you and I am here to alert you all. When the Malegaon blasts were taking place, they had said that Yogi Adityanath's name would be in it, and we would conduct a CBI raid; I said, send it to me once with proof...What have they not done to attack the Hindu faith?...”

The UP CM took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde who was a Union home minister during the UPA era.

Speaking at a campaign rally here for Ram Satpute, the BJP candidate from Solapur Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with enhancing India's global stature and bolstering security on the country's borders.

The Congress has fielded Praniti Shinde, Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter, from this south Maharashtra seat.

"These are the same Congress people who cast doubts over the existence of Lord Ram, and these are the same people who coined the term Hindu terrorism to insult Hindus....During the UPA rule, they coined this word, and recall who was the Union home minister then and today his family member is contesting election here," he said, without naming Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that attempts were made to drag his name in the Malegaon blasts case during the UPA rule.

Congress could have made India a world power in the 65 years of its rule, he said.

"It could have freed the country of Naxalism and terrorism, but it was Congress which was the root cause of terrorism and it was Congress which allowed Naxalism (to grow). It was Congress who gave us poverty and corruption and undermined national security," Adityanath said.

The opposition party was now planning to rob the reservations of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class, he claimed.

The Congress-led UPA government set up a committee under Justice Ranganath Misra which recommended six percent reservation to Muslims from the 27 percent quota of OBCs, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The Congress government tried to put Muslims in the SC and ST categories by forming the Sachar Committee but the plan did not succeed due to the BJP's opposition, he claimed.

"Today, the Congress is conspiring to break the quota of SCs, STs and OBCs. The Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) led by Congress is actually a `Mahasamasya' (grand problem) of the country," Adityanath said, calling the party a barrier to India's development.

Referring to Congress' demand for a caste-based census, he said after such a survey is conducted, it will "pit Hindu communities against each other." Congress will then give quota to Muslims which will create "an outline for Islamization of India," he alleged.

(with PTI inputs)