Farrukhabad: A shocking video of Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s wife Louise Khurshid has sparked a major controversy in the party itself, wherein she was captured allegedly asking party workers to beat senior party leaders with slippers. The video, which is highly being shared on social media, claimed to have taken place at a ‘Karyakarta Samvad (Interaction with party workers program) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaimganj on Sunday.

As per the claims being made related to the viral video, Salman Khurshid’s wife and former Congress MLA Louise Khurshid was interacting with the Congress workers at her residence in Kaimganj. It is being said that while addressing the workers, she lashed out at the senior party leaders especially secretary and general secretary and said that if the next time a party secretary comes, the supporters should take off their slippers and hit them hard.

She was reportedly miffed with senior party leaders refusing to recognise her and her husband Salman Khurshid

Even though the video is being widely circulated on social media, there is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video. However, it is being said that she was miffed with an incident, wherein one senior party leader refused to recognise her and her husband former-Union Minister Salman Khurshid.

Meanwhile, Louise Khurshid’s alleged indecent remarks against her own party secretary and general secretary has sparked a controversy.

In the viral video, she was allegedly caught saying, “I said that when a party secretary or general secretary comes to Farrukhabad and asks who is Salman Khurshid? Who is Louise Khurshid? Then we have an objection to it? I have asked the party workers, if next time a secretary says this, take off your slippers and hit them publicly.”

A senior party leader also came in support of Louise Khurshid, saying that Salman Khurshid is a senior leader of the party and if any secretary asks who he is, then it is not acceptable. However, the former MLA remained unavailable to comment on the viral video.

