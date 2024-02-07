English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 01:15 IST

Totally Viral/ UP: Salman Khurshid’s Wife Allegedly Asks Party Workers to Hit Cong Leaders With Slippers

In a viral video, Salman Khurshid’s wife Louise Khurshid allegedly remarked while interacting with the party workers at her residence in Kaimganj.

Abhishek Tiwari
Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Louise Khurshid
Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Louise Khurshid | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Farrukhabad: A shocking video of Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s wife Louise Khurshid has sparked a major controversy in the party itself, wherein she was captured allegedly asking party workers to beat senior party leaders with slippers. The video, which is highly being shared on social media, claimed to have taken place at a ‘Karyakarta Samvad (Interaction with party workers program) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaimganj on Sunday.

As per the claims being made related to the viral video, Salman Khurshid’s wife and former Congress MLA Louise Khurshid was interacting with the Congress workers at her residence in Kaimganj. It is being said that while addressing the workers, she lashed out at the senior party leaders especially secretary and general secretary and said that if the next time a party secretary comes, the supporters should take off their slippers and hit them hard.

Advertisement

She was reportedly miffed with senior party leaders refusing to recognise her and her husband Salman Khurshid

Even though the video is being widely circulated on social media, there is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video. However, it is being said that she was miffed with an incident, wherein one senior party leader refused to recognise her and her husband former-Union Minister Salman Khurshid.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Louise Khurshid’s alleged indecent remarks against her own party secretary and general secretary has sparked a controversy.

In the viral video, she was allegedly caught saying, “I said that when a party secretary or general secretary comes to Farrukhabad and asks who is Salman Khurshid? Who is Louise Khurshid? Then we have an objection to it? I have asked the party workers, if next time a secretary says this, take off your slippers and hit them publicly.”

Advertisement

A senior party leader also came in support of Louise Khurshid, saying that Salman Khurshid is a senior leader of the party and if any secretary asks who he is, then it is not acceptable. However, the former MLA remained unavailable to comment on the viral video. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 01:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement