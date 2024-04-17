Varanasi Seat: Who Is Athar Jamal Lari, BSP Candidate Pitted Against PM Modi?

Advertisement

Varanasi: After Congress party's decision to field Ajay Rai, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) pitted Athar Jamal Lari from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP will run the Lok Sabha race solo this time in Uttar Pradesh, opting not to form any alliances. The party has named candidates for several constituencies including Shreepal Singh from Kairana, Mazid Ali from Saharanpur and Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar, among others.

The state of Uttar Pradesh, known for sending the highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha at 80, will vote in 7 phases, in which the first phase (April 19) includes the seats of Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Who is Athar Lari?

A seasoned politician since 1980s, Lari has been associated with several parties including Apna Dal, Ekta Dal, Samajwadi Party and Janata Dal. He has contested in three assembly and two Lok Sabha elections, failing to yield favourable outcome most of the time.

He joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP camp just before 2022 UP Assembly Elections. However, he rebelled against the party and will now contest from Varanasi on BSP ticket.

Aged 66, Lari hails from Varanasi and his first foray into the Lok Sabha elections from his own turf was in 1984 when he fought on Janata Dal ticket. After facing defeat, he again contested on Apna Dal ticket in 2004 Lok Sabha elections where he fell short of victory mark again.

He also contested the state Assembly in 1991 and 1993 from the Varanasi Cantt seat on Janata Dal. Subsequently, he fought Assembly polls in 2012 from Varanasi South seat on Ekta Dal ticket.

