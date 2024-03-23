×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 21:27 IST

VBA Alliance With Shiv Sena (UBT) Doesn't Exist Any Longer; Next Move on Mar 26: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any longer. Ambedkar, whose VBA has been eyeing to join hands with three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, also said he would declare his next move on March 26.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
VBA Alliance With Shiv Sena (UBT) Doesn't Exist Any Longer; Next Move on Mar 26: Ambedkar
VBA Alliance With Shiv Sena (UBT) Doesn't Exist Any Longer; Next Move on Mar 26: Ambedkar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any longer.

Ambedkar, whose VBA has been eyeing to join hands with three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, also said he would declare his next move on March 26.

Advertisement

He evaded a direct reply on the status of talks between the VBA and Maha Vikas Aghadi for upcoming elections.

"I had asked Uddhav Thackeray that Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA should first sit together and chalk out strategy for a joint political path, but that didn't happen. The VBA alliance with Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any longer," he told reporters.

Advertisement

If the VBA and MVA alliance takes shape, then we will see, he added.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA, led by Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced an alliance in last January.

Advertisement

Ambedkar also claimed that the internal strife in MVA allies- Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress- doesn't seem to end.

He claimed the MVA never gave him a proposal of four seats.

Advertisement

Notably, VBA has been eyeing to join hands with the three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, the seat-sharing talks with the allies have remained inconclusive so far.

Earlier this week, Ambedkar had expressed his displeasure with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for their “unequal attitude” towards his party and offered support to the third MVA partner – Congress – on seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The VBA’s proposal to the Congress is not only a “goodwill” gesture, but also an “extension of a friendly hand” for a possible alliance for the future, he had said.

Queried on the VBA's proposal for Congress, Ambedkar on Saturday said the Grand Old Party should tell him the seats where it needs VBA's support.

Advertisement

He also said VBA will support to Congress candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 21:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Chairs BJP Chief Election Commission Meet With Other BJP Leaders to Finalise Candidates for LS Polls 2024

PM Modi Chairs BJP Meet

4 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH live blog

KKR vs SRH live score

16 minutes ago
Swantantrya Veer Savarkar screening

Veer Savarkar Screening

25 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney On Euphoria 3

25 minutes ago
Death

Delhi Couple Suicide

37 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife, mother

Prithviraj's Mom Worried

38 minutes ago
World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Interesting Facts, History, Prevention, Facts That You Should Know

World TB Day 2024

38 minutes ago
Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know

Shaheed Diwas 2024

42 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

43 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer Rushed to Hospital in Vijaywada

Andhra Guv Hospitalised

43 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut Turns 37

44 minutes ago
Kolkata Building Collapse: Woman Succumbs To Injuries, Toll rises to 12

Kolkata Building Collapse

an hour ago
Andre Russell

Andre Russell

an hour ago
Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

Woo Bin’s Sweet Gesture

an hour ago
Fire in Rajkot

Fire in Rajkot

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon in Mimi

Kriti Sanon Movies

an hour ago
Mizoram: Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Seized Near India-Myanmar Border, 1 Arrested

Huge Cache of Arms Seized

an hour ago
Jennie

BLACKPINK Jennie In Paris

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. This Spoon Is Found In Every Indian House; A Man Tries To Find Out Why

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Kangana Ranaut Visits Famous Baglamukhi, Shaktipeeth Jwala On Birthday

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Bihar Board intermediate results 2024 declared

    Education9 hours ago

  5. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo