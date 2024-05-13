Advertisement

Vijayawada: Chaotic scenes unfolded at a polling booth in Tenali assembly constituency in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh after a physical altercation broke out between a voter and an MLA amid ongoing elections.

According to sources, the polling process took an ugly turn after Tenali MLA A Shiva Kumar slapped an electorate when he questioned the former for jumping the queue.

The YSRCP leader allegedly manhandled the voter following an argument with voters, which also resulted in the voter retaliating, according to police.

The argument escalated further after the voter slapped the MLA back. Visuals have emerged from the polling booth where a group of men started beating up the voter after he slapped the legislator in return.

Polling began at 7 am in the state and will go on till 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude one or two hours earlier. The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

