New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is out campaigning across the state, suffered a minor injury when she slipped while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman.

Video footage shared by news agency ANI captured the moment when Mamata lost her balance while attempting to grab a seat, although she received assistance from her security personnel. Despite the incident, she continued with her journey to Asansol.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol. pic.twitter.com/UCt3dBmpTQ — ANI (@ANI)

‘Routine Drama Before Election’

Social media was flooded with comments mocking Mamata for ‘staging injuries’ during elections. “Routine drama before every election. Getting an injury and a photoshoot!” tweeted an X (formerly Twitter) user.

Taking a dig at Mamata, another wrote,"Eagerly awaiting images of Mamata Didi with bandages, plasters and stuff ."

Mamata Banerjee And Her Tale of Injuries

In March, Banerjee sustained a significant injury to her forehead after slipping at her home. “She was walking in her drawing room when she suddenly slipped and fell down, and her head hit a glass showcase. This led to a deep cut on her forehead and profuse bleeding,” a senior TMC leader had said.

In January, Mamata had injured her forehead, after her car had to suddenly stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle. Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen. The accident took place when the CM was returning to Kolkata from an administrative review meeting in Purba Bardhaman.

Banerjee had last year suffered a knee injury while alighting from a helicopter in Sevoke in north Bengal. Doctors had then conducted medical tests, including an MRI at the Woodburn Block of the state-run SSKM Hospital, where Mamata had gone for a health check-up.

‘Mamata Staged Injury to Exploit People’s Emotions'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has claimed that Mamata staged her injury to exploit the emotions of people. "Mamata Banerjee has herself earned the reputation of misleading the common people. On earlier occasions too, it was reported that Mamata Banerjee was injured during the election campaign. At that time, I told the media that once the elections are over, the Bengal chief minister will be able to walk on her foot," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

"The entire matter has been staged only to exploit the emotions of the people," the Congress leader added.