VIDEO: Nizamabad Congress Candidate Slaps Woman After She Says She Will Vote for 'Flower' Symbol

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress candidate for Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy found himself at the centre of the controversy that triggered after a video of him slapping a woman went viral.

In the video, Reddy can be seen slapping a woman after she says she intends to vote for the ‘flower’ symbol in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

The incident took place when the Nizamabad candidate was holding a campaign at the Armur Assembly segment. He was accompanied by Congress leaders.

According to sources, the woman, a worker under the rural employment guarantee scheme, was still waiting for her pension benefits despite voting Congress in recently held assembly elections, which left her disappointed.

The video has received sharp reactions from netizens.

Armur is one of the seven assembly segments in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency. For the forthcoming election, the Congress has given a party ticket to Reddy against the incumbent MP, Dharmapuri Arvind of the BJP.

Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, including Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, will be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polling on May 13. Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the regional outfit BRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) will face a battle to prove their dominance in the state. Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.