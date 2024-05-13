Video: PM Modi Holds Grand Roadshow Amid a Passionate Crowd in Varanasi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi electrified the streets of Varanasi with a grand roadshow, commencing from Lanka Chowk on Monday. Amidst an enthusiastic crowd, Modi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, embarked on the vibrant procession. As the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi, Modi's presence resonated deeply with the locals, who thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of their leader.

#LIVE | BJP workers and supporters gather in huge numbers in Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the biggest roadshow in Varanasi. He will file his nomination from Varanasi tomorrow



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk#LokSabhaElections2024📷 #PMModi #BJP… pic.twitter.com/h2w9GdXAaI — Republic (@republic)

The atmosphere was charged with fervor as supporters waved party flags and chanted slogans like ‘Jai Shree Ram’. With Congress fielding UP party chief Ajay Rai as their candidate from Varanasi, the electoral battleground promises to be fiercely contested.