Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani's recent campaign trail in Amethi has garnered significant attention on social media platforms. In a symbolic gesture of connecting with the people, Irani was spotted riding a scooter through the streets of Amethi at night, accompanied by party workers.

The highlight of her visit was her pilgrimage to the revered sites of Lord Ramlala and Bajrangbali in Hanumangarhi, where she sought blessings for her electoral journey. After meeting with the President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas of Maniramdas Cantonment, Irani expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness the culmination of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement with the construction of the grand temple.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani rides a scooter and meets people in Amethi, as she participates in an election campaign. pic.twitter.com/cClvzgd5ho — ANI (@ANI)

She was in a sari, wearing a helmet. Ms Irani engaged with locals, posing for selfies and conversing with BJP workers during her scooter ride. Speaking to journalists, she expressed her gratitude for being born in an era witnessing the realization of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and emphasized the importance of blessings from saints in bolstering morale and self-confidence.

As she prepares to file her nomination from Amethi on Monday, Irani's campaign gains momentum amidst anticipation over the Congress party's candidate announcement for the stronghold of the Gandhi family.