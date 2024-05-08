Updated May 8th, 2024 at 00:48 IST
Viral Video: Young Boy Calls Amit Shah 'Oh Kaka' in Gujarat, HM's Reaction Unmissable
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, HM Amit Shah was captured in a heartening video where a young boy from the crowd greeted him with 'Oh Kaka' and chanted Jai Shree Ram.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Gujarat: A heart-warming video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is winning the hearts of people on the Internet. Amit Shah, who was in his home state of Gujarat on Tuesday to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, was greeted by a young boy from the onlookers' crowd.
In the video, we can see that the lad is addressing Amit Shah as “Oh Amit Kaka” in what sounds like a Gujarati style. The boy goes on to greet the Home Minister with a chant of “Jai Shree Ram”, following which the crowd also joins in chanting “Jai Shree Ram”.
Advertisement
The video shows that the young boy's greeting compels Shah to stop and wave with smile, and greet him back. The incident took place when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was headed to cast his vote in Gujarat.
Watch the heartening video which is going viral on X, posted by a user of the social media platform.
Advertisement
It is evident that the moment between the Home Minister and the boy created a warm atmosphere in the election season and amid the heat wave.
Advertisement
What do you think of the heartwarming video of Amit Shah?
Amit Shah will be on tour in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on May 8, as part of the campaining for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Advertisement
Published May 8th, 2024 at 00:23 IST