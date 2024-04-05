×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott, Says 'SP, Cong Misused Us'

In a massive blow to the opposition INDI bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Jamiat Himayatul Islam called for boycott of opposition parties.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Muslim Community to Boycott INDI Bloc in Lok Sabha Elections
Muslim Community to Boycott INDI Bloc in Lok Sabha Elections | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saharanpur: In a massive blow to the opposition INDI bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Muslim body- Jamiat Himayatul Islam called for boycott of the opposition parties including Congress and Samajwadi Party after accusing them of misusing their community in the past. 

Addressing the media in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Jamiat Himayatul Islam's chief Sadar Qari Abrar Jamal appealed to the muslim community to unite and vote against the INDI bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Saharanpur constituency in the first phase on April 19 and ahead of the polling, all political parties and local bodies have started preparing their grounds. 

Jamal added that all parties of the INDI bloc only worked towards insulting the muslim community, prompting them to announce boycott ahead of the polls. 

Advertisement

The boycott call will not be limited to only Saharanpur, but it will spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, said Jamal adding that Congress is the biggest enemy of the community as most religious riots allegedly took place under the UPA regime.  

Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Votes polled in the seven phases of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election will be counted on June 4. 
 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chelsea

Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3

a few seconds ago
PM Modi in Churu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Steve Smith on Kohli

6 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star 1st Review

6 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

7 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

8 minutes ago
Self Care Day 2024

Self Care Day 2024

9 minutes ago
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan

Offbeat Rajasthani Places

10 minutes ago
Congress' U-Turn: Now Promising MSP Regime, UPA In 2010 Rejected It Fearing 'Market Distortion'

Congress' U-Turn

11 minutes ago
Japan's household spending falls

Japan spending downtrend

13 minutes ago
Outfit ideas for Eid

Outfit Ideas For Eid

13 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung's chip production

13 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK under trouble

13 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

15 minutes ago
US FDA

US FDA warns retailers

16 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Apple lay offs

17 minutes ago
Workouts for your neck and spine

Workouts For Neck & Spine

17 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Huawei US trial

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World14 hours ago

  3. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo