Saharanpur: In a massive blow to the opposition INDI bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Muslim body- Jamiat Himayatul Islam called for boycott of the opposition parties including Congress and Samajwadi Party after accusing them of misusing their community in the past.

Addressing the media in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Jamiat Himayatul Islam's chief Sadar Qari Abrar Jamal appealed to the muslim community to unite and vote against the INDI bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Saharanpur constituency in the first phase on April 19 and ahead of the polling, all political parties and local bodies have started preparing their grounds.

Jamal added that all parties of the INDI bloc only worked towards insulting the muslim community, prompting them to announce boycott ahead of the polls.

The boycott call will not be limited to only Saharanpur, but it will spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, said Jamal adding that Congress is the biggest enemy of the community as most religious riots allegedly took place under the UPA regime.

Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Votes polled in the seven phases of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election will be counted on June 4.



