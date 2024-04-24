The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it needed more clarification over pleas seeking 100 per cent verification of votes made through EVMs with their VVPAT slips | Image:ANI/PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought clarification from the Election Commission on certain aspects regarding the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and summoned a senior poll panel official at 2 pm.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), said it needs clarification on certain aspects as there was some confusion in answers given by the EC in its 'frequently asked questions' (FAQs) on EVMs.

The bench this morning asked a senior official of the Election Commission of India to be present in the court at 2 pm to answer a few queries.

1. Microcontroller is installed in the controlling unit or the VVPAT?

2. The microcontroller is one time programmable?

3. Symbol loading units. How many are available with the Election Commission?

4. Limitation period for filing election petition is 30 days you said and so storage and records is maintained for 45 days. But limitation day is 45 days, you have to correct it.

In the last hearing as well, the bench had extensively interacted a poll panel official to understand the functioning of EVMs.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the poll panel, had told the court that EVMs are standalone machines and cannot be tampered with, but the possibility of human error cannot be ruled out.

Underscoring that the electoral process has to have sanctity, Justice Datta told Mr Singh, "You have to allay the apprehensions, both in the court and outside the court. Let nobody have the apprehension that something which is expected is not being done."

Following the Election Commission's submissions, the Supreme Court told the petitioners that over suspicion of everything is a problem.

"Everything cannot be suspected. You cannot be critical of everything. If they (the ECI) have done something good, you have to appreciate it. You don't have to be critical of everything," the bench told the counsel of one of the petitioners.

In an earlier hearing on April 16, The bench expressed reservations about the manual counting process, saying the electoral process in India is a "humongous task" and attempts should not be made to "bring down the system".

"We don’t want to be wrong but doubly sure in our findings and hence we thought of seeking the clarification," the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati who was appearing for the EC.

It asked Bhati to call senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas at 2 PM. Vyas had earlier given a presentation to the court on the functioning of the EVMs.

It flagged some points on which the court wanted clarification which relates to storage of EVMs, microchip in the controlling unit of EVMs and other aspects.

The VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly.

On April 18, the top court reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas.