Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement of candidates on all 42 Lok Sabha seats, stated that the Congress had the desire to work with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) together.

However, with dismay, he also stated, “The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements.”

“The Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal. The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together,” the Congress leader said in his statement following Mamata’s unilateral declaration of MP candidates on all seats in Bengal.

Jairam Ramesh added, "We have always said that our doors are open for negotiations and seat-sharing talks but there should be no unilateral announcement of the seats, we should do it collectively together as we have done in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, and so on...The TMC has announced, I don't know what pressure was there on the TMC but as far as we are concerned we want to strengthen the INDIA alliance in West Bengal...So let's see what happens."