×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Wanted to Fight BJP Together: Cong After TMC Announces Candidates For All 42 Lok Sabha Seats in WB

“The INC has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements", said Jairam Ramesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement of candidates on all 42 Lok Sabha seats, stated that the Congress had the desire to work with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) together.

 However, with dismay, he also stated, “The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements.”

Advertisement

“The Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal. The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together,” the Congress leader said in his statement following Mamata’s unilateral declaration of MP candidates on all seats in Bengal.

Advertisement

Jairam Ramesh added, "We have always said that our doors are open for negotiations and seat-sharing talks but there should be no unilateral announcement of the seats, we should do it collectively together as we have done in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, and so on...The TMC has announced, I don't know what pressure was there on the TMC but as far as we are concerned we want to strengthen the INDIA alliance in West Bengal...So let's see what happens."

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Samosa to Helicopter Rides: EC to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Doctor Roaming Naked In A Government Hospital In Maharashtra, Goes Viral

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. What Is Calligraphy? Here Are Reasons You Should Learn The Art

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Netizens ridicule Shreyas Iyer for flop show in Ranji final

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo