Advertisement

New Delhi: Soon after the Election Commission announced the dates of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, a war of words ensued between UPA and NDA Chief Economic Advisors (CEAs) over Indian democracy and electoral process.

The social media showdown took place after UPA CEA Kaushik Basu posted a critical stance on Indian democracy, posting on X, “With rising inequality & joblessness & eroding democracy, the mood now in India is best described as AAAB: All Alternatives are Better.”

Advertisement

With rising inequality & joblessness & eroding democracy, the mood now in India is best described as AAAB: All Alternatives are Better. — Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) March 16, 2024

His remarks were met with a sharp rebuttal from his NDA counterpart.

Advertisement

Taking to X, NDA CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian alleged Kaushik Basu of resorting to a narrow political agenda.

“@kaushikcbasu Pls stop undermining the Nation for ur narrow political agenda. By getting the privilege to hold august office, we are economic Ambassadors of the Nation. And good human beings ALWAYS place the Nation ABOVE any narrow agenda. Show some gratitude to the Nation,” Krishnamurthy Subramanian wrote.

Advertisement

@kaushikcbasu Pls stop undermining the Nation for ur narrow political agenda. By getting the privilege to hold august office, we are economic Ambassadors of the Nation. And good human beings ALWAYS place the Nation ABOVE any narrow agenda. Show some gratitude to the Nation.🙏🏼… https://t.co/CDYY4v3NAl — Prof. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) March 16, 2024

Urging Basu to check facts, Krishnamurthy Subramanian went on to add, “Pls check data from the most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey for historic declines in poverty and inequality (both rural and urban) and PLFS data for the employment situation. You certainly know that you are peddling claims that have NO EVIDENCE.”

Advertisement

Defending the democratic process of the country, Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, “Sympathisers to your “data free arguments”, who have not had the chance to know the inner workings of a bureaucracy in our democracy, will claim that all this is “data being fudged.” But, you have been CEA to know very well that in a democracy like ours, there are ample checks and balances to ensure that data CANNOT be fudged by Government agencies irrespective of who is in power!”

“Irrespective of my political preferences, I can vouch that Data put out by Government agencies is NOT FUDGED! There may be areas for improvement (as always) but DATA in India was never fudged and will NEVER be fudged irrespective of which party is in power. That’s the power of a democracy. Pls don’t undermine this critical strength of the Nation,” he added.