Sydney – As India heads to the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi residing in Australia initiated a campaign called “Modi for 2024”. The initiative was taken by a group called “Overseas Friend of BJP”. The campaign spanned seven Australian cities and commenced at Sydney's famous Harbour bridge. The group has conducted similar campaigns in the United Kingdom and the United States to express support for the Indian Prime Minister in the upcoming polls.

While taking over the streets of Australia, the group chanted slogans like “Hum Hai Modi ka Parivar (We are Modi's family)” and “Abki Baar 400 Paar (a slogan referring to BJP's pledge to win over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha)". “Overseas Friends of BJP Australia has launched a massive campaign from iconic locations like Sydney Harbour Bridge, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Optus Stadium, Brisbane GABBA, Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast, Mt Ainslie in Canberra and Naval Memorial Garden in Adelaide," the group wrote on his official X handle sharing the images of PM Modi supporters conducting campaigns in different cities of Australia.

#WATCH | Supporters of PM Modi in Australia have initiated a campaign named "Modi for 2024," spanning seven key cities across Australia from notable landmarks. The campaign kicked off at Sydney's Harbour Bridge. pic.twitter.com/pvIJlTpdJb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

Overseas Friends of BJP Australia has launched massive campaign from iconic locations like Sydney Harbour Bridge, Melbourne Cricket Ground , Perth Optus stadium , Brisbane GABBA, Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast, Mt Ainslie in Canberra and Naval Memorial Garden in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/J6AGe9XmHM — OFBJP Australia( Modi ka Parivaar) (@OFBJPAus) March 24, 2024

From Havans to involving international MPs, PM Modi supporters take over the world

Earlier this month, Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley conducted a special 'havan' at a Hindu temple to pray for the victory of Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming polls. The havan was organised by the US Chapter of the same group. "It was not just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfilment of the wishes of the majority of Indians and NRIs," a media release said. "This spiritual gathering is a reflection of the deep-rooted faith in the democratic process and the aspirations for continued progress and governance reforms in India," the group furthered.

Meanwhile, the British wing of the Overseas Friend of BJP asked British Member of Parliament and Padma Shri recipient Bob Blackman to be part of the campaign. During one of the rallies organised by the group, Blackman said that the India-UK ties became stronger after the BJP came to power in India. “Indian elections are the biggest exercise of democracy in the world... The friendship between India and the UK has grown stronger ever since the BJP came to power in India,” Blackman told the charged-up rally. “We look up to India as a fantastic growing economy because of the BJP government".

#WATCH | Member of Parliament from Harrow and Padma Shri winner Bob Blackman says, "Indian elections are the biggest exercise of democracy in the world... The friendship between India and the UK has grown stronger ever since the BJP came to power in India. We look up to India as… pic.twitter.com/xd8G0RBp88 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

"We are still trying to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and India. We have signed a friendship agreement with India on Cooperation in Defence, and security leading to the FTA... Indian economy is on the route to becoming the number 1 economy of the world and that has been driven by the growth that has been taking place in India,” he added. According to ANI, over 250 cars participated in the rally. The members of the diaspora in Britain, who were taking part in the rally were seen holding up the Indian tricolour as well as BJP party flags.