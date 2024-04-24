Advertisement

Wayanad Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, located in the northeast region of Kerala, will vote in second phase with the rest of the state on April 26. It's one of the 20 parliamentary constituencies in the state, known for its rich paddy fields located in the Western Ghats.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Wayanad will see three-way contest with Congress nominee Rahul Gandhi seeking re-election from the segment. The BJP and Left have fielded K Surendran and Annie Raja, respectively. The result of Wayanad Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4.

The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Wayanad Demographic Profile

There are three municipal towns in Wayanad - Kalpetta, Mananthavady, and Sultan Bathery. Formed on November 1, 1980, after seprating from Kozhikode and Kannur districts, Wayanad district has estimated number of voters at 1359679, as per 2019 Lok Sabha Election data.

Out of the total number of voters, 6,74,807 were male and 6,84,871 were female. Just one voter declared identity as third gender. Notably, female voters are more than male voters in the constituency, according to 2019 stats.

What Happened in 2019?

In 2019, Congresss Rahul Gandhi clinched victory with 706,367 votes, followed by CPMs PP Suneer with 274,597 votes. Winning with margin of over 4 lakh votes, Gandhi held vote share of 64 per cent.

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate Thushar Vellappally, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was placed third with 78,816 votes (7.21%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 10,92,197.

In the 2014 elections, Congresss MI Shanavas won the seat with 377,035 votes in favour, while CPMs Sathyan Mokeri got 356,165 votes.

The Election Commission report showed that there were nearly 1300 polling stations in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat during the 2019 polls, while 1073 polling booths were set up in 2014.