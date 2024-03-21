×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:33 IST

'We Are Fighting Against Asura Shakti': Rahul Gandhi After PM Modi's Fiery Retorts

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday refused to apologise and doubled down on the ‘Shakti’ insult by saying that Congress is fighting with ‘Asura Shakti.'

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday refused to apologise and doubled down on the ‘Shakti’ insult by saying that Congress is fighting with ‘Asura Shakti.' 

The Congress MP's initial ‘Shakti’ remark during INDI bloc's rally in Mumbai stirred nationwide controversy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming Rahul Gandhi, citing his remark as an insult to the ‘Hindu’ religion. 

Advertisement

Talking to reporters after holding a press conference in AICC headquarters, Gandhi said, “We are fighting with the ‘Asura Shakti’ which is filled with hatred.” Taking to X, he again repeated his ‘Shakti’ jibe by saying, “The hate-filled 'Asura Shakti' has frozen our bank accounts to murder Indian democracy.”

Gandhi's remark made on the last day of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, has evoked a strong reaction from the BJP. 

Advertisement

“There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (PM Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution have traded its spine to the Centre," Gandhi said.

PM Modi Retorts to ‘Shakti’ Insult 

Earlier this week, addressing a public meeting at Telangana’s Jagtial, PM Modi raised questions at the INDIA bloc and asked “How can they talk about ‘Shakti Vinaash’ (destruction of Shakti) in India?” He asked the people of the state, whether they will support someone who wants to “challenge” Shakti?

“Yesterday, INDI Alliance hosted a rally in Mumbai. They declared that their fight is against ‘Shakti’,” the prime minister said, adding that “For me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of ‘Shakti’”.

Advertisement

He said that he would “risk his life” to protect these mothers and sisters who are the “embodiment of Shakti”.


 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

a few seconds ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

a minute ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

2 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

3 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

4 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

5 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

8 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

9 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

13 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

15 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

16 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

18 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

18 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

21 minutes ago
What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral?

Pearl Skin Beauty Trend

25 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cylinder Fire in Jaipur

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo