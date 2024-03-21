Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday refused to apologise and doubled down on the ‘Shakti’ insult by saying that Congress is fighting with ‘Asura Shakti.'

The Congress MP's initial ‘Shakti’ remark during INDI bloc's rally in Mumbai stirred nationwide controversy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming Rahul Gandhi, citing his remark as an insult to the ‘Hindu’ religion.

Talking to reporters after holding a press conference in AICC headquarters, Gandhi said, “We are fighting with the ‘Asura Shakti’ which is filled with hatred.” Taking to X, he again repeated his ‘Shakti’ jibe by saying, “The hate-filled 'Asura Shakti' has frozen our bank accounts to murder Indian democracy.”

Gandhi's remark made on the last day of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, has evoked a strong reaction from the BJP.

“There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (PM Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution have traded its spine to the Centre," Gandhi said.

PM Modi Retorts to ‘Shakti’ Insult

Earlier this week, addressing a public meeting at Telangana’s Jagtial, PM Modi raised questions at the INDIA bloc and asked “How can they talk about ‘Shakti Vinaash’ (destruction of Shakti) in India?” He asked the people of the state, whether they will support someone who wants to “challenge” Shakti?

“Yesterday, INDI Alliance hosted a rally in Mumbai. They declared that their fight is against ‘Shakti’,” the prime minister said, adding that “For me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of ‘Shakti’”.

He said that he would “risk his life” to protect these mothers and sisters who are the “embodiment of Shakti”.





