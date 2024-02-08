In a surprising turn of events, Akhilesh Yadav revealed the name of potential PM candidate that he and his party were considering ahead of LS polls. | Image: PTI (File photo)

Barabanki: In a surprising turn of events, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday revealed that he and his party were considering Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati as a potential candidate for the position of the Prime Minister in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in March-April this year. Yadav, however, suspects that Mayawati may have faced external pressures, leading to a change in her stance.

Speaking at a gathering in Barabanki, Yadav outlined the future course of action for the socialist movement, even as he expressed his party's commitment to “fostering unity among other political entities, with a specific focus on strengthening the INDI bloc – an acronym for the Indian National Democratic and Independent Alliance,” as the general elections draw near. The call for unity comes at a crucial juncture in the Indian political landscape, with various states gearing up for upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media, Yadav shared insights into the 2024 political strategy his party was contemplating, stating, "We were dreaming to make her [Mayawati] the PM candidate." He expressed disappointment at what he perceives as a shift in Mayawati's position, hinting that “external influences may have played a role in her decision-making process”.

"समाजवादियों की कोशिश रहेगी सभी दलों को जोड़ने का प्रयास हो। हमारी कोशिश लगातार रहेगी कि INDIA गठबंधन कैसे मजबूत हो और सभी दल जुड़ें।"



- माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी, बाराबंकी pic.twitter.com/rf2kd1RwJ9 — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 16, 2024

While Akhilesh did not specify the nature of the pressures Mayawati might have faced, his comments have sparked curiosity among political observers. The revelation suggests an intriguing dynamic within the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, where alliances and strategies are constantly evolving.

Mayawati, the leader of the BSP, has been a prominent figure in the state politics, and her potential candidacy for the Prime Minister's position would have added a new dimension to the political scenario in the Hindi heartland.

The unfolding developments are likely to be closely monitored by political analysts and the public alike, as Uttar Pradesh remains a key battleground for political parties vying for supremacy in the upcoming elections.