Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 14:31 IST

We Say 'Bhrashtachaar Hatao', They Say 'Bhrashtachaari ko Bachao': PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

PM Modi on Tuesday during his poll rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district asserted that the action against the corruption will go on

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
modi
Beginning his Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, PM Modi said more development work has been done in Uttarakhand over the last 10 years than in the 50-60 years before that | Image:ANI
Rudrapur, Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his poll rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district asserted that the action against the corrupt will go on and he cannot be deterred by threats and abuses. Beginning his Lok Sabha campaign in the state, he also said that more development work has been done in Uttarakhand over the last 10 years than in the 50-60 years before that.

"Don't you think the corrupt should go to jail? The corrupt are threatening and abusing me. But they can't deter me. Action against each one of the corrupt will continue," Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come amid opposition onslaught against the ruling party in the wake of the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

Asking people to further strengthen him, Modi said he has guaranteed making India the third biggest economy in the world in the third term.

Modi's guarantee means fulfilment of the guarantee, he said.

"Development happens when the intentions are right. Right intentions lead to good results," the prime minister added.

We say 'Bhrashtachaar hatao'. But they say 'Bhrashtachaari ko bachao'," said PM Modi as he targeted the Opposition during his public rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

"Only a few months are left for our third term to begin and in this third term there will be even bigger action against corruption,” he added.

Further taking a veiled dig at Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, PM Modi added, “Shouldn't the ones talking of dividing Bharat be punished? Instead of punishing him, Congress went ahead and gave him a ticket.”

“Congress wants to push India towards uncertainty. A big Congress leader in Karnataka even went to the extent of saying that Bharat should be divided into two parts,” PM Modi said, attacking the INDI alliance over their alleged North-South divisive remark.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 14:31 IST

