Kolkata: The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Friday announced candidates for two more Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, expressing hope that the talks with the Congress and ISF over sharing of seats would conclude in a few days.

Addressing a press conference, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose named CPI(M)'s Biplab Moitra for the Arambagh constituency and Sonamani Murmu Tudu for Jhargram.

He said the final list of the Left Front would be out in a few days after the talks conclude.

With this, the Left Front has announced candidates for 22 seats, while the Congress has named nominees for nine seats in the state. In the Coochbehar seat, which is going to the polls in the first phase on April 19, the Congress and Left Front constituent Forward Bloc have fielded candidates, complicating the discussions.

There are 12 more seats for which neither of the two has announced any candidates. Notwithstanding, the ISF has announced candidates for eight seats.

"All the knots could not be entangled immediately. Differences still remain about seat adjustments, but we are all hopeful to iron those out. Let me say, the Left Front remains united, and the talks with Congress and ISF are also continuing on a positive note," he said.

On the speculations that the Forward Bloc may go alone if CPI(M) concedes more seats to the Congress or ISF, Bose claimed, "Forces that are against the Left, Congress and ISF are spreading such misinformation." CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said the Left Front was ready to field candidates in all 42 seats in the state.

"But, we are showing patience. We wish to wage a united battle taking the Congress and ISF along with us," he said.