Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that ‘Rajas and Maharajas used to take away land’ and called him a ‘accidental Hindu' who remains silent on the ‘atrocities committed by Muslim rulers.’

“People who do not know the history and geography of India will definitely make such irrelevant comments. When I talk about Rahul Gandhi, I remember that once these people called themselves accidental Hindus. India has a rich tradition and our sages, Maharajas, and every section of the society have contributed in their respective fields," said Yogi Adityanath.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, he said, "Rahul ji never remembered the atrocities of the Mughals, who left no stone unturned to Islamise India. It is unfortunate that those who call themselves accidental Hindus cannot feel pride about India's heritage."

The debate was sparked when Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in Karnataka, claimed that ‘Rajas and Maharajas’ did whatever they wished like taking away the land of their peasants.

"Many Rajas, Maharajas ruled us back in the day. They did whatever they wished and took away the land of their peasants at will. It was the Congress and its workers who, along with freedom fighters, brought us independence from our oppressors and restored democracy and the rule of law to the country."

PM Modi Takes' Shehzada' Jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blasted the opposition leader, saying that “the Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) insulted the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chennamma, whose good governance and patriotism still fill us with national pride and honour.”

“The Shehzada of the Congress said recently that our Rajas and Maharajas back in the day were ruthless. Does he not have any knowledge of the contribution of the royal family of Mysuru who we all regard very highly and are proud of?”

The Prime Minister further claimed that Gandhi made the statement carefully on the basis of appeasement politics, to appease a specific vote bank.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections was held on 14 seats in Karnataka, with remaining 14 to go into polls in the third phase on May 7. The result for the Karnataka Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.