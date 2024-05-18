What is cVIGIL App, Powering Voters to Flag Poll Code Violation, Curb Election Malpractices?

Advertisement

New Delhi: Since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election 2024, the Election Commission of India received over 4.24 lakh complaints through cVIGIL App as of May 15.

Of the total complaints, the poll body solved nearly 4.23 lakh complaints and the remaining 409 cases are under process, the officials said. Nearly, 89% complaints were resolved within a 100 minute timeline, they added.

Since the commencement of Lok Sabha polls, the poll body has maintained strict vigilance on the electoral process through the cVIGIL app which allows recording, reporting, and resolving violations of the model code of conduct. Using the app, the complainant can register poll code violation case by capturing photos or videos.

What is cVIGIL App?

The cVIGIL app has become an effective tool for the Election Commission as it powers the voters to flag election code violations. The citizens can report Model Code of Conduct and expenditure violations through this app.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv kumar said that the cVIGIL will empower citizens to report model code of conduct violations and assured action within 100 minutes.

cVIGIL is a user-friendly and easy to operate application, which connects aware citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer and Flying Squads Teams.

Without having to rush to the returning officer, the voter can use the app and immediately report on incidents of political misconduct within minutes. As soon as the complaint is registered, the user will received an unique ID which can be tracked to track the complaint status on mobile.

