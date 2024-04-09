×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

Have Temple at my House. Am I Not Hindu?: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM Modi's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

Yadav said "It is well known that there is a small temple at my house where all my family members offer prayers… (but) this is not something to show off."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Patna: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "equating the BJP with God" by claiming opposition parties were against Sanatan Dharma.

He claimed that public dissatisfaction and its possible impact on the Lok Sabha polls have "scared" the Prime Minister, a reason why he was campaigning intensively despite predicting victory.

"It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister," snapped Yadav when his comments were sought on remarks by the PM, at a rally in Bihar's Nawada district, that opposition parties like the Congress and its allies were 'Sanatan virodhi' (anti-Sanatan Dharma).

Yadav pointed out, "It is well known that there is a small temple at my house where all my family members offer prayers… (but) this is not something to show off."

 "I wonder whether he is equating BJP with God. Whoever opposes the party is labelled as a heretic. May they be mindful of the Almighty's wrath to whom we all must return upon death and by whom we shall be held accountable for our deeds," he said.

The former deputy chief minister also lamented that the PM did not respond, in the Nawada speech, to the points he had raised in a social media post early in the morning.

In the post on X, Yadav had accused the BJP of indulging in "institutional, organised and systematic corruption", which was marked by huge donations to the party through electoral bonds and hounding of political adversaries through ED, CBI and IT department.

Yadav, who is named in land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to father Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister when he was a minor, had also sought to know why the agencies took no action against leaders of the BJP who faced corruption allegations and how come turncoats from the opposition camp often got reprieve after crossing over.

 "I am glad that ever since I started flagging the political dynasts in the BJP-led coalition, the PM has stopped his rants against parivarvad. The very candidate he has campaigned for Bihar comes from a political family," he said.

He also scoffed at the PM's claim "I address rallies only to have a darshan of my people" despite being confident of a win in the elections, which is being predicted by surveys.

The RJD leader remarked, "If that is so, why is the PM having a darshan of the people only during election time? The fact is, he is scared. So he is playing mind games. He has been a manufacturer, distributor and wholesaler, all rolled into one, of lies."

Yadav also berated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, for claiming no good work happened in Bihar before the NDA came to power, when the state was under RJD rule.

The RJD leader pointed out, "The CM has run governments in alliance with us on more than one occasion. He had sung a different tune then."

Notably, Kumar had abruptly snapped ties with RJD in January, returning to the NDA less than two years after he had vowed to defeat the BJP, accusing it of having tried to split the JD(U).

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 06:41 IST

Whatsapp logo