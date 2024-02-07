Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

When Nitish Kumar Stood Firmly With Modi After 2002 Riots: Times When Bihar CM Backed India's PM

In fact, it was Nitish Kumar who first spotted a "national leader" in Narendra Modi after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Digital Desk
Back in NDA, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for a record 9th time
Back in NDA, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for a record 9th time | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bihar Politics: The decades-old ties between JDU chief Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in on Sunday or a record ninth time as the Bihar Chief Minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have seen several highs and lows. From heaving praises on Modi in 2002 despite the Gujarat riots to calling him a "communal leader" ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish has always shared a love-hate relationship with India's Prime Minister. In fact, it was Nitish who first spotted a "national leader" in Modi two decades back.

After the recent developments in Bihar, it is evident that the doors to NDA never really closed for Nitish. To everyone's surprise, Nitish had stood by PM Modi even in the toughest of times. The Bihar Chief Minister has also showered praises on PM Modi being in the opposition, to everyone's surprise. Take a look at few instances when Nitish had famously backed PM Modi against all odds.

When Nitish Called Narendra Modi "Potential National Leader" After Gujarat Riots

In 2003, Nitish, who was the Union Railway Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, called Modi a "potential national leader" and said that he is a politician who is only invested in development work. These statements came as Nitish was in Kutch to launch a railway project, barely a year after Gujarat riots. Expressing optimism on Modi's future, Nitish said that he hoped to see Modi reach great heights and not only serve Gujarat but India as well someday.

Forget 2002, See The Development Work Modi Is Doing: Nitish On Gujarat Riots

In the same trip, Nitish said that the 2002 riots shouldn't have taken place. However, he drew everyone's attention towards the development projects that were being undertaken by Modi, who was the CM of the state then. Lauding Modi, Nitish said, "Gujarat's development is good news for India. If Gujarat develops, the nation develops as well."`

PM Modi's Mandir To Mandal Ploy Sweeps Nitish Off His Feet

The latest twist came when the PM Modi-led NDA government posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna to Bihar's socialist leader Karpoori Thakur -- a long-standing demand of Nitish Kumar. The development came a day after the whole nation was fixated with the Ram Mandir event. Hailing PM Modi for calling Thakur's son, Ramnath, who is also a JDU legislator, Nitish "thanked" PM Modi at a public forum on Karpoori Thakur's 100th birth anniversary. In the same address, taking an indirect dig at his then-ally Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish said, "Like Karpoori Thakur, I never promoted my family into politics. There are some who are always promoting their family into politics." Following this remark, Bihar witnessed a brief period of political upheaval with Nitish joining hands with PM Modi again.
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:58 IST

