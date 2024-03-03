English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 00:47 IST

Who is Abdul Salam - The Lone Muslim Candidate on BJP'S First List for Lok Sabha Polls 2024?

The BJP’s list features the name of Abdul Salam, the only Muslim candidate, who will be contesting from the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

BJP candidate Abdul Salam
BJP lone Muslim candidate Abdul Salam to contest from the Malappuram constituency in Kerala | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BJP's First List for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections is out, consisting of names of party’s top brass leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself along with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani. Among the names of several prominent faces, the BJP’s list features the name of Abdul Salam, the only Muslim candidate, who will be contesting from the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s first list has taken everyone by surprise, triggering a political analysis and debates over the candidates picked by the party for the upcoming polls. Among the candidates, who are being highly discussed in the political arena is Abdul Salam.

Advertisement

Abdul Salam is former-Vice Chancellor of Calicut University

He had joined the BJP in 2019 and also contested in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from the Nemom Assembly constituency on the party’s ticket.

Advertisement

Former Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, Abdul Salam is now all set to take on the Congress and the left candidate from the Malappuram constituency in Kerala and is eyeing on winning the seat for the party. The seat has for long been considered as a safe constituency for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidates, who have managed to register a win ever since the constituency came into existence. The only time the IUML lost the seat was in 2004 against a CPI candidate.

Abdul Salam, who hails from Kerala’s Tirur district, boasts an impressive academic and professional background. Apart from serving as the Vice-Chancellor of the Calicut University, he has significant contributions in Biological Sciences. As many as 153 research papers, 15 review articles, and 13 books written by Salam has been published.

Advertisement

He is among 12 BJP candidates along with V Muraleedharan, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Anil Antony, Suresh Gopi, MT Ramesh, Prafulla Krishna and others featured in the party’s list for Kerala. The party is yet to declare candidates on 8 remaining seats in the state. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 00:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

8 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

8 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

8 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

8 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

9 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

9 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

9 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Easy-to-do Stretches And Exercises To Help Your Headache

    Lifestylean hour ago

  2. Inside Video: Katrina-Vicky, Janhvi-Shikhar Style Up In Indian Outfits

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Mumbai City FC beat Punjab FC 3-2 to book ISL play-offs berth

    Sports an hour ago

  5. WPL: Mumbai Indians pummel Royal Challengers by 7 wickets

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo